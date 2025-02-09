Cover-up fails: Man convicted in drunk-driving death in Chennai

CHENNAI: The son of a steel factory owner was convicted on Wednesday for killing one and injuring three others while driving a vehicle in a drunken state on December 31, 2018. The case had survived several twists, including an attempt by the defence to prove that the car was driven by someone else and that the accused was being implicated to get compensation, which were trashed by a Chennai sessions court.
The clinching evidence in the case was the testimony of Irudayanathan, driver of the mini truck, which was hit by the car driven by Srikanth Venkatesh (39) near Madhya Kailash junction at Taramani, on the new years eve of 2019.
The prosecution had to overcome multiple hurdles in the case, such as the absence of CCTV camera footage or a blood or urine test to prove the presence of alcohol, and an almost faulty breath-analyser test report.
The accident had resulted in both vehicles overturning and the death of V Baskar (51), who was sitting at the back of the truck. Irudayanathan saw Srikanth lumbering out of the car 10 minutes later, before they were rushed to the hospital. The victim also was able to identify his car number, which proved crucial, as the counsel for the accused argued that no identification parade was done.
The case also survived several twists and turns, for instance, Srikanth’s father petitioned Chennai police that someone else was driving the car. Five years after the accident, on September 17, 2024, one Muthukrishnan landed up at the investigating Adyar Traffic police’s office claiming that he had driven the car on the fateful night. However, the court trashed this version as Muthu was not able to prove how he drove the car despite recuperating from serious leg injuries, as per his own claim.
Another crucial evidence, the breath analyser test of Srikanth, almost resulted in his acquittal. The test had been taken almost four hours after the accident and showed an alcohol reading of 36mg/100 ml, which showed he was drunk, but below the threshold of 70 units to certify alcohol influence. However, the analyser showed the time of the test as 12 hours earlier.
What saved the prosecution was a report given by the police about this test which had the accused’s signature. Moreover, the victim had seen Srikanth in a drunken state and the duty doctor at a GH too certified him as drunk, despite his refusal to give blood or urine for testing.
The counsel for the accused also argued that the victims had implicated Srikanth to get compensation, which the court rejected by stating that only the vehicle documents, insurance papers and police report was enough, and that implicating someone would not be required. Srikanth was convicted under sections 304(ii), 279, and 338 of the IPC and sentenced to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 15,000.