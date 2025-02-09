Cover-up fails: Man convicted in drunk-driving death in Chennai

CHENNAI: The son of a steel factory owner was convicted on Wednesday for killing one and injuring three others while driving a vehicle in a drunken state on December 31, 2018. The case had survived several twists, including an attempt by the defence to prove that the car was driven by someone else and that the accused was being implicated to get compensation, which were trashed by a Chennai sessions court.

The clinching evidence in the case was the testimony of Irudayanathan, driver of the mini truck, which was hit by the car driven by Srikanth Venkatesh (39) near Madhya Kailash junction at Taramani, on the new years eve of 2019.

The prosecution had to overcome multiple hurdles in the case, such as the absence of CCTV camera footage or a blood or urine test to prove the presence of alcohol, and an almost faulty breath-analyser test report.

The accident had resulted in both vehicles overturning and the death of V Baskar (51), who was sitting at the back of the truck. Irudayanathan saw Srikanth lumbering out of the car 10 minutes later, before they were rushed to the hospital. The victim also was able to identify his car number, which proved crucial, as the counsel for the accused argued that no identification parade was done.