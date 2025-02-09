Probe into robbery leads to car thieves; three arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: An investigation into a complaint of Rs 800 being robbed at knifepoint led the Greater Chennai Police nabbing an accused who had allegedly stolen several four-wheelers, on Friday. The Washermenpet police station on Friday received a complaint from K Abdul Rahman (38) that three men on a motorbike stopped him near Thiruvottiyur and robbed him of `800 by brandishing a knife.

Probing his complaint, cops arrested Augustine Eben Inbaraj (54), Bharatiraja (36), and P Ravi (55) who hailed from Kanyakumari, Tuticorin and Namakkal respectively. Cops said that the trio used to break open cars and steal them.

They recovered an Ashok Leyland truck, an MUV, two bikes and nine mobile phones. This is not the first time Inbaraj has been arrested for this crime. In 2021, he was arrested by Arumbakkam police for a similar crime. Back then, cops stated he had been allegedly involved in several such thefts and robberies across the state and was also involved in selling them.