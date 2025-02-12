Don’t resist the resistant starch

Starch is a key energy source in the human diet, but resistant starch (RS) is a special form that bypasses digestion in the small intestine and ferments in the colon, producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids. As part of total dietary fibre, alongside soluble and insoluble fiber, RS is increasingly recognised for its health benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming at least 400g of fruits and vegetables daily to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and meet dietary fibre needs.
Due to growing awareness of the link between food and health, RS-rich foods are gaining popularity. RS is classified into five types based on how they resist digestion.
RS1: Found in partially milled grains and whole cereal-based foods, it is inaccessible due to the cell wall barrier.
RS2: Present in raw potatoes, plantains, and unripe bananas.
RS3: Retrograded starch formed by cooling and storing cooked starch-rich foods like rice and pasta.
RS4: A chemically modified starch used as a functional food additive.
RS5: Formed by combining starch with lipids, enhancing resistance to enzymatic digestion.
As RS contributes to better metabolic health and gut function, its role as a vital dietary fibre source continues to grow.
Impact on glucose levels and diabetes
Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels are unusually high, with 90-95% of cases being type II diabetes. Managing diet, especially carbohydrate intake, is key to treatment. Resistant starch (RS) plays a beneficial role as it is not fully digested in the small intestine, lowering the glycemic index and reducing blood sugar spikes. RS2 helps regulate fasting insulin and improve insulin resistance, while RS3 reduces glucose and insulin levels. Studies show that replacing 60% of bread with RS significantly lowers post-meal blood sugar and insulin levels, making it a valuable dietary intervention for better glucose management in diabetic patients.
Impact on gastrointestinal health
Resistant starch (RS) supports gut health by promoting better bowel movements, reducing transit time, and increasing stool volume, helping prevent constipation. RS fermentation produces short-chain fatty acids like acetic, formic, and butyric acids, which nourish and energise the colonic mucosa. RS5 enhances intestinal barrier function by reducing permeability and boosting Mucin-2 and tight junction protein levels. Studies link RS consumption to improved amino acid, lipid, and vitamin metabolism, alongside reduced intestinal inflammation, fostering a healthier gut environment. These combined benefits make RS a valuable dietary component for maintaining gastrointestinal health.
Impact on body weight and obesity
Caused by excessive fat accumulation or metabolic issues, obesity is a major global health concern. Managing energy intake is key to weight control, and resistant starch can help. RS is difficult to break down into glucose, providing only about 10% of the energy of digestible starch. It promotes satiety by stimulating the release of fullness hormones, reducing food intake, and slowing digestion. Studies show that high-RS muffins enhance satiety and support weight loss. Additionally, substituting carbohydrates with RS increases fat burning after meals, helping reduce fat accumulation, making RS a beneficial tool for weight management.
Impact on minerals absorption and utilisation
RS enhances the absorption of minerals, vitamins, and nutrients. Its fermentation produces short-chain fatty acids that lower colonic pH, converting minerals into easily absorbable soluble ions. RS has been shown to significantly improve calcium and iron absorption, offering potential benefits in addressing iron deficiency. Unlike dietary fibers containing phytic acid, which hinders mineral absorption, RS is free of phytic acid, allowing more efficient nutrient uptake. Studies have found that RS-rich diets promote better calcium and iron absorption compared to fully digestible starch, making RS a valuable addition for improved mineral utilisation in the body.