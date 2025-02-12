Don’t resist the resistant starch

Starch is a key energy source in the human diet, but resistant starch (RS) is a special form that bypasses digestion in the small intestine and ferments in the colon, producing beneficial short-chain fatty acids. As part of total dietary fibre, alongside soluble and insoluble fiber, RS is increasingly recognised for its health benefits. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends consuming at least 400g of fruits and vegetables daily to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases and meet dietary fibre needs.

Due to growing awareness of the link between food and health, RS-rich foods are gaining popularity. RS is classified into five types based on how they resist digestion.

RS1: Found in partially milled grains and whole cereal-based foods, it is inaccessible due to the cell wall barrier.

RS2: Present in raw potatoes, plantains, and unripe bananas.

RS3: Retrograded starch formed by cooling and storing cooked starch-rich foods like rice and pasta.

RS4: A chemically modified starch used as a functional food additive.

RS5: Formed by combining starch with lipids, enhancing resistance to enzymatic digestion.

As RS contributes to better metabolic health and gut function, its role as a vital dietary fibre source continues to grow.