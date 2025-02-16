Duo held for murdering 18-year-old over Rs 8,500 in Chennai

CHENNAI: Two young men were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday for allegedly murdering a youth in Kodungaiyur over a dispute regarding unsettled payment for funeral arrangements.

According to police, Ajithkumar (18) was living with his father B Giri in MGR Nagar, ninth street, Vyasarpadi. On Friday night when Giri returned home, he found the lock on the front door of his house broken and his son lying dead with injuries around his neck and left eye.

He filed a complaint at the Kodungaiyur police station. Based on investigation, police found that Ajith’s grandmother had died a few days ago and he had failed to settle a sum of Rs 8,500 to D Janarthanan (20) and A Parthiban (20) towards shamiana arrangements for the funeral. The duo landed up at Ajith’s house on Friday night demanding money. Following a fight, they allegedly strangled Ajith to death. The duo has been remanded in judicial custody.