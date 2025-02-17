Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of woman police constable at local railway station in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man allegedly tried to sexually assault a woman police constable at Palavanthangal Railway Station on Sunday night. The railway police have arrested the man and sent him to judicial remand.

According to a source, the incident occurred as the woman deboarded the train and walked towards the exit. The man tried to pin her down to the ground at a secluded spot in the station and tried to sexually assault her.

When the woman raised an alarm, other passengers rushed to the spot. The man tried to escape but was caught by the public. He was then handed over to the railway police there.

A case has been registered and an inquiry is underway.

On Saturday night, at Palavanthangal Railway Station, a 40-year-old man snatched a gold chain from a woman constable who was walking along the platform. He was nabbed and handed over to the police.