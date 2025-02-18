Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurates 10 modern police assistant booths in Chennai

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated modern police assistance booths in the East Zone of the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) alongside GCP Commissioner A Arun. The event was held in the presence of HR&CE minister P Sekarbabu and DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran.

The East Zone, which includes Triplicane, Mylapore and Kilpauk police districts, has been allocated 24 modern police assistance booths and 24 special patrol bikes.

At the inauguration event held at Border Thottam in Anna Salai, Udhayanidhi opened 10 new booths and flagged off 24 patrol vehicles, with the remaining 14 booths set to be installed in the coming days. Equipped with air conditioners, CCTV camera monitors, computers, chairs and washrooms, the new booths will allow police to monitor live CCTV footage of the locality.

Udhayanidhi also flagged off projects worth Rs 1,893 crore under Greater Chennai Corporation and Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

Udhayanidhi opened 28 completed projects for the public, laid the foundation stone for 87 others and flagged off 58 new vehicles, police sources said.

The completed projects included school buildings, play fields, parks, community halls, kitchens, gasifier crematorium along with water supply and drainage infrastructure.