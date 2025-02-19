Making financial literacy accessible and engaging

Earning money in your 20s can feel liberating — a relief from being financially reliable, and a freedom from being extremely calculative about spending. From spending a little extra on a box of Ferrero Rocher and splurging on Rare Beauty blushes to planning vacations, the possibilities of spending seem endless.

But there is a twist to this easy process of earning and spending — every February, the Union Budget is presented, and then in July, we scram to file Income Tax Returns (ITR). Financial jargon starts cropping up everywhere making young citizens feel intimidated and averse to the seemingly complex financial world familiar only to bankers and economists.

To debunk this notion, lessons on money matters are making waves. Financial influencers are making the concepts sound as easy as learning one’s mother tongue. From breaking down stock market trends to explaining taxes in 60-second videos, these creators are reshaping how people learn about money.