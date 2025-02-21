Driver held for burglary at house in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: The Nungambakkam police have arrested a Nepali national in connection with a burglary involving the theft of 1.5 kg of gold, diamond jewels weighing 50 carats, Rs 10 lakh in cash, three luxury watches, and a mobile phone from a house in Lake Area, Nungambakkam. The arrested man had been employed as a driver by the house owner.

Stolen gold jewels weighing 14.3g were recovered from him. The crime came to light in January when the victim, SMH Sulaiman (67), returned home on January 3 after being out of town since December 21. Upon entering, he found his house had been broken into and burgled. He then lodged a police complaint.

CCTV footage identified Chandra Pareyar, who had previously worked as Sulaiman’s driver. Investigators found that he had plotted burglary with his accomplices. Chandra’s familiarity with the house helped him break in and steal valuables. He was remanded in judicial custody. Police said the remaining suspects may be hiding in Nepal.