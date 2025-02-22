Comedy as Therapy: Sabareesh Narayanan's 'Kooduthal Chinthikkanda' Debuts in Chennai

Comedy serves as a lens through which we can process the complexities of our lives. It allows us to channel our emotions, even those we might not fully understand. For Sabareesh Narayanan, the comedian behind the stand-up special ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, comedy has become a way to confront one of his most personal challenges: overthinking.

The title ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, which translates to ‘Don’t overthink’, reflects Sabareesh’s personal battle with overthinking. “I have created so many problems in my head,” he admits, recalling how he has often let his mind spiral into hypothetical situations. It’s a struggle many of us can relate to — imagining worst-case scenarios and becoming trapped in endless thought loops. But for Sabareesh, this show is about making peace with his own experiences.