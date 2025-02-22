Comedy as Therapy: Sabareesh Narayanan's 'Kooduthal Chinthikkanda' Debuts in Chennai

Comedy serves as a lens through which we can process the complexities of our lives. It allows us to channel our emotions, even those we might not fully understand. For Sabareesh Narayanan, the comedian behind the stand-up special ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, comedy has become a way to confront one of his most personal challenges: overthinking.
The title ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, which translates to ‘Don’t overthink’, reflects Sabareesh’s personal battle with overthinking. “I have created so many problems in my head,” he admits, recalling how he has often let his mind spiral into hypothetical situations. It’s a struggle many of us can relate to — imagining worst-case scenarios and becoming trapped in endless thought loops. But for Sabareesh, this show is about making peace with his own experiences.
Following the success of his first stand-up special, ‘Truly Malayali’, Sabareesh is now ready to present something new with ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’, in which he shares more about his personal life, including the trauma of a serious accident involving his mother. “Comedy = Tragedy + Time,” he says, acknowledging that humour can emerge from painful experiences once enough time has passed. The challenge is to strike a balance, ensuring that the humour doesn’t trivialise the pain, but instead provides a chance to laugh at life’s difficult moments.
A key aspect of ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’ is that it marks Sabareesh’s debut in Chennai, where he will present a full stand-up special in Malayalam. “This is the first solo stand-up special in Chennai, and I’m proud to bring something fresh to the stage,” he says, recalling that in the past, he would lie to people in Chennai, telling them he lived there just to get a ticket back to perform, despite lacking financial backing.
Sabareesh acknowledges the challenge of meeting audience expectations but adds, “There are people who are ready to watch live shows, and that gives me the confidence to deliver a good experience. It’s mentally tough to talk about my mother’s accident and find humour in it, but it’s also part of my healing process.”
Comedy often treads a fine line between humour and insensitivity, but Sabareesh ensures his show remains a space for reflection without crossing boundaries. ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’ is a family-friendly show, with the only adult theme being his exploration of anxiety, a topic that resonates with many today.
As Sabareesh celebrates his seventh year in comedy, he reflects on the challenges faced by comedians in Kerala, where live comedy spaces remain limited. “There are no good venues that can produce live shows,” he says. Despite these obstacles, he remains optimistic and hopes his self-produced shows, including this one, will help carve out a more prominent space for stand-up in the region.
For those eager to experience this raw, witty, and emotional journey, ‘Kooduthal Chinthikkanda’ promises a rollercoaster of laughs. As Sabareesh puts it, “It will surely make you laugh, and I hope it sheds some light on the darker shades of life.”
The show will be held today at Idam. Book your tickets on https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/kooduthal-chinthikkanda/ET00425233