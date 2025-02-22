When theatre meets caste resistance

The twirling costumes, painted faces, and pounding drums of Theyyam create an energy that feels almost tangible. At its heart, this art form from Kerala blurs the boundaries between the divine and the downtrodden, the hero and the oppressed. It serves as the backdrop for The Guests of God, a play that tackles caste-based atrocities and societal struggles. Directed by KP Rajeev, a man who merges his love for theatre with his business background, the play is brought to life by his theatre group Ekatha.

Set in 18th-century Kerala amid political turmoil, the play unfolds as the local queen’s diamonds are stolen, plunging the village into greater despair. The community, already grappling with poverty, is haunted by the deep scars of the caste system.

Rajeev explains, “The Theyyam art form has a fascinating history. Over 500 years old, it emerged when the lower castes, the untouchables, were brutally oppressed. They found solace in worship forms that directly confronted the privileged castes.” Theyyam dancers, adorned in elaborate costumes and painted with fierce expressions, are believed to be reincarnations of deceased heroes who challenged the oppressors. “I conducted extensive research and worked with experts to ensure the portrayal of Theyyam is authentic — everything from the music to the costumes and dialogues reflects the art form’s roots,” Rajeev shares.