When theatre meets caste resistance

The twirling costumes, painted faces, and pounding drums of Theyyam create an energy that feels almost tangible. At its heart, this art form from Kerala blurs the boundaries between the divine and the downtrodden, the hero and the oppressed. It serves as the backdrop for The Guests of God, a play that tackles caste-based atrocities and societal struggles. Directed by KP Rajeev, a man who merges his love for theatre with his business background, the play is brought to life by his theatre group Ekatha.
Set in 18th-century Kerala amid political turmoil, the play unfolds as the local queen’s diamonds are stolen, plunging the village into greater despair. The community, already grappling with poverty, is haunted by the deep scars of the caste system.
Rajeev explains, “The Theyyam art form has a fascinating history. Over 500 years old, it emerged when the lower castes, the untouchables, were brutally oppressed. They found solace in worship forms that directly confronted the privileged castes.” Theyyam dancers, adorned in elaborate costumes and painted with fierce expressions, are believed to be reincarnations of deceased heroes who challenged the oppressors. “I conducted extensive research and worked with experts to ensure the portrayal of Theyyam is authentic — everything from the music to the costumes and dialogues reflects the art form’s roots,” Rajeev shares.
An ongoing battle
Though Kerala has made progress, caste-based atrocities persist, often in subtler forms. Rajeev reflects, “The concept of caste is instilled in us from childhood, whether consciously or unconsciously. Today, many people don’t actively support caste divisions, but they still manifest in ways we don’t always recognise.”
He points out that caste identity is so ingrained in society that it surfaces in everyday interactions. “From skin colour to surnames, these markers subtly reinforce social divisions,” he adds. As characters from various castes search for the stolen diamonds, their interactions highlight the systemic inequalities that persist despite outward societal changes. The play asks hard questions about how much progress has truly been made in eradicating caste-based oppression.
Rajeev acknowledges the sensitivity required when addressing such complex issues. “The challenge was to tackle these issues without alienating or offending the audience. Today’s society may be more progressive, but we must sensitise people to the deep-rooted struggles of the marginalised.”
The Guests of God strikes a balance, shining a light on oppression while celebrating collective resistance. The play focuses on cultural aspects rather than religious overtones, aiming to address the issue in a way that resonates with today’s viewers without being preachy or divisive.
Rajeev aligns himself with Dr BR Ambedkar’s philosophy on caste annihilation, stating, “The caste system must be dismantled, but not just through legislation or reservations. Real change starts with breaking down caste identities, even in small things like surnames.”
Despite its significance, The Guests of God faces challenges common to theatre today. With the rise of digital entertainment, theatre struggles to compete with the high-production values of films and online content. However, Rajeev believes theatre’s authenticity and emotional power still set it apart.
“Theatre offers a live experience that no other medium can replicate. While we use digital backdrops and modern sound design to enhance the experience, the heart of the performance remains the live energy between actors and the audience,” Rajeev says.
A fundraiser with a purpose
The Guests of God also doubles as a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Chennai Mid City, which has worked for over a decade to improve the lives of underprivileged children. Rajeev sees this as an extension of the play’s message, saying, “By supporting this cause, we hope to create positive change, just as the play aims to challenge society’s attitudes.”
Ultimately, The Guests of God is more than a performance — it is a call to action. As Rajeev puts it, “The goal of theatre is not just to entertain but to make people think. If we can make people reconsider how they see the world, even for a moment, we’ve done our job.”
‘The Guests of God’ will be performed at the Museum Theatre, Egmore on Sunday from 6 pm.