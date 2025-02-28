Corporation to rebuild British-era Pulianthope canal at a cost of Rs 17 crore

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to demolish and reconstruct the British-era arch canal in Pulianthope at a cost of `17.32 crore. As part of the project, encroachments along the canal at Raja Thottam and Demellows Road will be removed to facilitate the construction of an open-type stormwater drain.

The 650-metre-long and 3.6-metre-wide closed canal has deteriorated over time, with encroachments blocking its course. While parts of it, including Munuswamy Canal in Demellows Road, have been converted into open drains, the part directing rainwater to Gandhi Nagar Canal remains blocked. This obstruction has led to severe water stagnation to the height of up to 4 feet to 6 feet at Thattankulam, Anjeneyar Koil street and Munnuswamy street during monsoon, forcing the civic body to rely on pumps to drain it.

A corporation official said the Munuswamy Canal, an outdated arch drain carrying both rainwater and sewage from surrounding areas, has limited capacity, often resulting in severe flooding. Three major arch drains — originating from KM Garden, Tana Street, and Strahans Road via Anjaneyar Koil — converge at the Munuswamy Canal. However, the subsequent pathway leading rainwater from this canal to the Gandhi Nagar Canal is blocked.

“As part of the flood mitigation measures, the GCC has identified and enumerated 226 encroachments along the closed drain. The eviction process is yet to begin. Once the families are relocated to the TNUHDB housing, the civic body will construct open drains connecting Munuswamy Canal to Gandhi Nagar Canal. This will allow rainwater to flow directly to B-Canal instead of via mechanical pumping,” the official said.