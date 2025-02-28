GCC has debt of Rs 1,488.5 crore, paying Rs 8.5 crore as interest

CHENNAI: With the GCC budget announcement expected soon, Mayor R Priya said on Thursday that the corporation is currently in debt to the tune of Rs 1,488.5 crore, for which it is paying an interest of Rs 8.5 crore.

During the council meeting at Ripon Buildings, BJP councillor Uma Anandhan raised a question regarding the civic body’s debt. In response, the mayor said the GCC has borrowed Rs 3,065.67 crore as of February 2025, of which Rs 1,577.17 crore has been repaid.

The civic body is also set to levy a 12% simple interest for the licence fee, lease rent or rent for corporation-owned commercial complexes that is not paid within the stipulated period.

The corporation council also adopted a resolution to extend the lease period for commercial complexes to a maximum 12 years from the existing 9-year-period. The extension is to be done in three-year periods at a time.

Further, the licence fee, lease rent or rent is to be increased every year by 5% for the duration of the lease or licence.

