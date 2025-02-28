Royal championing change

India is a land of rich heritage, diverse cultures, and a history that spans centuries. Throughout time, numerous royals have ruled, leaving behind legacies of power and influence. While only a few prominent figures make it into history textbooks, thousands remain known only within their regions, their contributions woven into local folklore and records.
These lesser-known stories strengthen our cultural heritage and uphold our lineage with pride. Though the idea of kings and kingdoms may feel antiquated, some royal families continue to work for the welfare of their communities while preserving their ancestry. Among them are Princess Vidita Singh of Barwani, Maharani Shailja Katoch of Kangra, Kambagraon, and Kanwarani Kamini Singh of Seohara.
These queens and princesses honour their family names by preserving traditions, engaging in social welfare, and adapting their legacy to the modern world. They were recently invited to Rendezvous: Conversation and More, a special event curated by Taj Coromandel.
“Taj has been a custodian and a flag bearer of legacy for decades. Coromandel is now almost like a heritage hotel as it is 50 years old. We are proud to bring together these royals and artisans, who carry so much history and culture within their families, to Chennai,” shares Ronald Menezes, hotel manager at Taj Coromandel, Chennai.
The event — featuring royals alongside artisans and their works — was organised by Royal Fables, an entity that showcases the craft, culture, and cuisine of Princely India, in association with FICCI Flo, a division of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The exhibition included organic cotton-based clothing, hand-painted saris, automobile paintings, diamond jewellery, mulberry silk weaves, and more.
Anshu Khanna, founder of Royal Fables highlights the importance of bringing these royals from the northern states to Chennai: “We want to integrate North and South India. That is crucial. These royals are working with women artisans, and they should benefit from this exhibition more than anything else.”
Echoing this sentiment, Princess Vidya Gajapati Raju of Vijayanagaram (Andhra Pradesh), a vertical head at FICCI Flo, shares, “Many in South India don’t have access to exhibitions like this, and some may not even have heard of these towns. It’s important to showcase this heritage and allow people from the South to engage with it.” She also moderated a discussion titled Princely Patronage in the Modern Era, where the royals shared their perspectives on what it means to be a royal in 2025.
Maharani Shailja Katoch reflects, “Being royal means being a custodian of family, heritage, culture, art, and history. Our responsibility is to pass this on to future generations.” She shares how her family has evolved over time: “My grandmother was married at 12, and in our tradition, royals couldn’t meet their fiancés before marriage. But despite following all the court’s rules, she helped me meet my husband before our wedding. This is how we find a balance between tradition and the ever-evolving world.”
Continuing the conversation, Princess Vidita Singh, known for her automobile art, says, “My artistic side comes from my grandfather. My father wrote a book on royal automobiles. They have been my inspiration — I wanted to create machines that tell stories.” In 2018, she became the only South Asian woman invited to showcase her work at the American Automobile Association’s exhibition.
For her, being royal is about being a custodian of legacy and stories. She also believes in the law of cause and effect: “We are experiencing the present as a result of our ancestors’ deeds. What we create now will shape future generations. We are holding onto all of this for them.”
Kanwarani Kamini Singh, meanwhile, has been fighting to keep her ancestral properties within the family. She has also established schools and colleges to educate girls. “When I started 40 years ago, I met children who didn’t even know the Earth was round. Things have changed, and they are improving. For me, being royal means recognising that caste and creed don’t define people. In my home, everyone is family,” she says.
By building narratives, fostering inclusivity, empowering communities, and integrating history with the modern world, these royals are redefining their roles beyond palaces and titles.