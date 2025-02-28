Royal championing change

India is a land of rich heritage, diverse cultures, and a history that spans centuries. Throughout time, numerous royals have ruled, leaving behind legacies of power and influence. While only a few prominent figures make it into history textbooks, thousands remain known only within their regions, their contributions woven into local folklore and records.

These lesser-known stories strengthen our cultural heritage and uphold our lineage with pride. Though the idea of kings and kingdoms may feel antiquated, some royal families continue to work for the welfare of their communities while preserving their ancestry. Among them are Princess Vidita Singh of Barwani, Maharani Shailja Katoch of Kangra, Kambagraon, and Kanwarani Kamini Singh of Seohara.

These queens and princesses honour their family names by preserving traditions, engaging in social welfare, and adapting their legacy to the modern world. They were recently invited to Rendezvous: Conversation and More, a special event curated by Taj Coromandel.