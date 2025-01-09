AI Express passengers left in lurch as checked-in luggage goes missing

CHENNAI: Many of the 176 passengers, who were on board the A320 flight of Air India Express that landed in Chennai at 6.30 am from Kuwait, were left in the lurch on Wednesday after their check-in luggage went missing.

An Air India spokesperson said that due to payload restrictions, some of the checked-in baggage could not be carried on the flight. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests.

Arrangements have been made to deliver the baggage to the residences of the guests concerned at the earliest, at the airline’s expense,” the spokesperson stated in a release. Air India official said that its team will visit the passengers’ homes and hand over the baggage.