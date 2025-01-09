Special trains announced for Pongal; waitlisted tickets for Tirunelveli Vande Bharat confirmed

CHENNAI: Hundreds of rail passengers, who were on the waiting list for Tirunelveli journey, have got their bookings confirmed for travel on January 11 and 12, following the addition of eight cars in the Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat. The Southern Railway has also announced more special trains for Pongal holidays.

The revised composition of Chennai Egmore - Tirunelveli Vande Bharat was incorporated in the IRCTC on Wednesday. As a result, hundreds of waitlisted tickets for journeys commencing from both Tirunelveli to Chennai and in the opposite direction, from January 11th onwards have been confirmed. More than 500 seats were added to the train.

Meanwhile, the railway announced that KSR Bengaluru - Chennai Special would leave Bengaluru at 8.05 am on January 10 and reach Chennai at 2.40 pm. In return, Chennai - KSR Bengaluru Special will leave Chennai Central at 3.40 pm on January 10 and reach KSR Bengaluru at 10.50 pm, the same day.

Thiruvananthapuram - Chennai Central Festival Special will leave Thiruvananthapuram at 4.25 am on January 15, and reach Chennai Central at 11 pm. In return, Chennai Central - Thiruvananthapuram Central Festival Special will leave Chennai at 1 am on January 16 and reach Thiruvananthapuram at 8 pm.

Similarly, Ernakulam - Chennai Festival Special will leave Ernakulam at 6.15 pm on January 16 and reach Chennai at 8.30 am the next day. In return, Chennai - Ernakulam Festival Special will leave Chennai at 10.30 am on January 17, and reach Ernakulam at 11 pm, the same day, added the official statement.