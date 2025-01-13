Woman, mother held for conning bizman of Rs 10 cr in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Chennai have arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly swindling Rs 10.1 crore from a Malaysia-based businessman under the pretext of exporting sugar to his firm through their companies. Police recovered documents of immovable properties worth Rs 1 crore from them.

According to sources, P Govindammal Perumal (62) and P Tamizharasi (42) were running two companies Ellipse Edorse and Ellipse Universal Trading India Private Limited at Valasaravakkam. They got acquainted with the businessman and convinced him that they would export 12,000 tonnes of sugar to Allied Group SDN BHD in Malaysia.

By forging documents, the two women allegedly swindled money in 2021 and 2022. The police arrested them based on a complaint from the businessman and searched their house. Inquiries revealed that the women had also cheated a Mumbai-based businessman of Rs 75 lakh.