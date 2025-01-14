From stage to canvas

CHENNAI: What am I looking at? What does it make me feel? What message am I taking home? Does the artwork talk or appeal to me? These might be a few questions that come in our minds when we visit an art show, where we turn from corner to corner and wonder about the backstory of each painting. In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “In art, the hand can never execute anything higher than the heart can imagine”.

Bringing these words true to life, young Bharatanatyam dancers tried to recreate the pose and the emotions they noticed in various artworks open for the public to see over the weekend. The paintings displayed at ‘Graceful Strokes’, an art exhibition, entered the Jackhi Book of World Records.

A total of 170 artists came together for this record. They were awarded a certificate by Maniam Selvam, an eminent artist-illustrator for Tamil magazines, Shyam, an artist-actor-fashion instructor and Martin Sagayarj, headmaster of St Paul’s Mahajana Higher Secondary School, at the inaugural ceremony on Saturday.

Painting poses

Selvakannan Rathinam, CEO of Indian Art Factory, put together the exhibition as a tribute to Indian dance forms and to “inspire, motivate and bring youngsters back to art.” He says, “Indian art forms have always been intertwined. Most artists at some point in their lives must have painted a dancer in their element. And by projecting them at the exhibition, the audience from both backgrounds come and respective artforms thrive.”

The audience ranged in age from three to 80, and the artists between eight and 70. In her 40s, city-based Gowri T centred her art on poikkal kuthirai attam. “I chose a man with a dummy horse, dancing with his eyes closed enjoying the music from Nadaswaram played by Lord Ganesha in the backdrop. I thought my work was unique and different.