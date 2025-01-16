Read to lead

CHENNAI: Books on leadership, entrepreneurial insight or betterment of any other aspect of personhood now housed in the ‘self-help’ category, enjoy a sort of unhindered proliferation especially in the Indian market. Their reach seems to border on omnipresence, and their sales are evident from the pomp with which they adorn the main desks of any bookshop. Sriprakash Nadadhur Sridharan’s Building Blocks (Garuda Prakashan; Rs 499) is one of the latest additions to this burgeoning pile, trying to impress upon the reader that ‘all of us can be leaders’.

Like many who try their hand at making inroads into this genre, Sriprakash has been a tried and tested entrepreneur. The founder of Prajna Consulting, a boutique consulting firm, he has over two decades of experience in business development, consulting, and marketing. In his own words, he lists two instances of significance that prompted him to write a book, after years of experience outside anything remotely related to writing, much less publishing.

“There are two instances that deeply impacted me,” Sriprakash states, continuing: “My interaction with S Srinivasan, former head of leasing, Sundaram Finance — he spent quality time with us (me and couple others) during our summer internship and taught us on varied subjects. What he made me realise was, ‘A candle loses nothing by lighting another candle, it only spreads the light.’ It made me dump my insecurity especially with respect to sharing knowledge.”

Moving on to the second, he mentions: “Another one was the John C Maxwell leadership workshop that I attended when I was a management trainee at a leading conglomerate. I was thrilled to attend the workshop as he was one of my favourite leadership gurus. It focused on some of the basics like active listening, active learning, communication, etc. Later in life, I realised that they taught me a few powerful lessons that changed my life forever.”