What Chennai urgently needs is a fix for its stormwater woes

CHENNAI: I have lived in Chennai for 45 years, and over the years, the rain patterns in Chennai have changed drastically. One of the reasons for this is the increase in ocean heat, which is bringing in short-period downpours.
Now, every year, the rains come, and we somehow manage to get through them. As I watch the weather patterns change this year, I am reminded of the 2015 floods — one of the worst experiences of my life. Every nook and corner of the city was drowned in water, many were stranded, and people struggled to get home to their loved ones.
That December, though I had predicted rains, I was going from Chennai Central to T Nagar to drop off a guest, which was an unexpected event. We were in an auto-rickshaw, and as we were nearing T Nagar, somewhere near GN Chetty Road, the intensity of the rains increased, and the water level was going up. We were stuck in the vehicle for a long time. I somehow managed to go to the guest’s house safe and sound. And after a while, when I had to return to my family in Madipakkam, I had no means to get back.
Due to the incessant rains, buses and auto-rickshaws were not plying, and train services were delayed. I took the train and reached St Thomas Mount station around 10 pm.
That’s when I saw how many others like me were stuck, desperate to get to their families. While some waited for public transport, others, including me, started walking. I covered a distance of 4.5 kilometres in 90 minutes, wading through hip-level water, and finally reached home.
While this is a memory that I will never forget, last year I saw similar scenes play out at Pallikaranai and Radial Road near Keelkattalai.
To help Chennai stay safe during rains, and not have people suffer, some measures have to be taken. I have noticed that the structure of the stormwater drains that have been constructed over the past few years requires some changes.
It seems like there is no proper attention in the planning of the low-lying system in the stormwater drainage system. The drainage system too needs to be looked at and improved. Priority must be given to the suburban areas. Water transmission and sea connection in urban areas, which help with water management, still need attention.
The officials must keep water management and maintain a proper drainage system as their top priority. And for this, I believe an IAS officer should conduct an area-wise inspection once every four months so that a 2015-like situation does not arise again.
[As told to Anushree Madhavan]
Srinivasan Venkatesh
(Srinivasan Venkatesh is a private weather blogger who goes by MasRainman on X)