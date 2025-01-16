What Chennai urgently needs is a fix for its stormwater woes

CHENNAI: I have lived in Chennai for 45 years, and over the years, the rain patterns in Chennai have changed drastically. One of the reasons for this is the increase in ocean heat, which is bringing in short-period downpours.

Now, every year, the rains come, and we somehow manage to get through them. As I watch the weather patterns change this year, I am reminded of the 2015 floods — one of the worst experiences of my life. Every nook and corner of the city was drowned in water, many were stranded, and people struggled to get home to their loved ones.

That December, though I had predicted rains, I was going from Chennai Central to T Nagar to drop off a guest, which was an unexpected event. We were in an auto-rickshaw, and as we were nearing T Nagar, somewhere near GN Chetty Road, the intensity of the rains increased, and the water level was going up. We were stuck in the vehicle for a long time. I somehow managed to go to the guest’s house safe and sound. And after a while, when I had to return to my family in Madipakkam, I had no means to get back.