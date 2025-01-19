10 chain snatching incidents in Tambaram in a day

CHENNAI: At least 10 incidents of chain snatchings were reported under the Tambaram police limits on Friday. The victims include a sub-inspector working at the Chennai police commissioner’s office as well. Gold chains weighing around 20 sovereigns were snatched from the victims, police said.

According to sources, the first victim was Rajeshwari (50) who runs a small shop in Maraimalai Nagar. Two youngsters on a bike wearing a helmet came to the shop and asked for two cigarettes. When she turned around to pick it out of her cupboard, they allegedly snatched her four-sovereign gold chain and escaped. Similar incidents were recorded in Guduvanchery, Mudichur, Otteri, Peerkankarai, Manimangalam, and Selaiyur.

In Mudichur, Indira (58), a cop, was walking down the road on Friday evening when two men on bike wearing helmets cornered her and snatched her five-sovereign gold chain. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera. Indira immediately alerted the police control room as well. Two men on a bike were seen escaping the cops near the Gandhi road in the locality, police said.

Special teams have been formed to catch the offenders, a police official said.