Avadi double murder: Five held, inspector suspended

CHENNAI: A day after two brothers, both history-sheeters, were stabbed to death by a gang near Avadi within the Pattabiram police jurisdiction, the law and order inspector of Pattabiram police station Jaganathan was placed under suspension for alleged inaction.

Meanwhile, the police arrested five men – N Pravin (19), P Balaji (25), M Karthick (20), N Naveen Kumar (20) and K Sathya (20) – for murder of G Rettaimalai Srinivasan (27) and G Stalin (24).

“As per usual procedure, during the holiday season, a list of history sheeters will be sent to each police station for them to monitor their movements and prevent any anti-social activities.

All the other station heads had acted based on the list. However, Jaganathan did not take action despite the names of the two deceased history sheeters being on their list,” a senior police officer said.

On Saturday night, the brothers, both C-category rowdies, who were in an inebriated state got into an argument with a trio on a bike near Avadi. The two parties verbally abused each other and the bike-borne trio returned with more men and weapons.

The gang allegedly started attacking the brothers who tried to escape. The gang first surrounded Stalin and stabbed him to death, then, they caught hold of Srinivasan near Dhanalakshmi Nagar and stabbed him too. He died on the spot.