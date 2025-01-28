Three minors among six held for sexual assault of schoolgirls in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six youths, including three juveniles, were held by Greater Chennai Police on Monday on charges of sexually assaulting three schoolgirls.

The case came to light when the parents of a 12-year-old girl complained to cops about their child going missing on January 25. She had left home citing a midnight birthday party of another female friend.

When the parents went to the girl’s house, both children were found to be missing. They immediately informed the local cops, who analysed their mobile phone tower location and tracked them down to the terrace of a building in Perambur.

Three school girls were found in the company of three different boys, of whom one was a minor. The accused were identified as Kareemullah (21), Abhishek (19), and the minor. All three had multiple cases of theft and other similar cases against their name.

Investigators found that the accused had met the girls at a park in the locality and lured them to the spot. Further probe led them to two more minors and one Syed Mohammed Jaffer (22) who were accomplices as they stood outside the building while the three assaulted the girls. While the girls were taken to a rescue shelter after medical tests, a case was registered under the provisions of the Pocso Act by the Sembium All Women Police Station (AWPS). The minors were sent to the Kellys juvenile detention centre.