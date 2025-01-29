Deaf games medallists say TN yet to recognise their triumphs

CHENNAI: Eleven of the 12 medallists from Tamil Nadu, who won at the Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024, held at Kuala Lumpur, and their parents, submitted a written complaint to the State Commissionerate for Welfare of the Differently Abled, alleging discrimination against deaf sportspersons, on Tuesday.

N Salamath — mother of Sameeha Barvin, who bagged gold and silver in 100m hurdles and long jump —said the state has not contacted the athletes since their return last December. “Even if not for cash awards, all they ask is for some recognition from the state government.

We have been trying to get an appointment to meet the sports minister, but in vain. Just a photo with him or the chief minister would boost their morale,” she said. Salamath said they have engaged a Tirunelveli-based coach at their own expense for Sameeha and she shuttles between coaching there and her college in Chennai.

Poonkodi — mother of Subashri (17), who won gold in 400m and silver in 100m — said they travelled from Villupuram to see if her daughter could meet Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Poonkodi and her husband run a grocery shop in

Villupuram. “Nobody has even congratulated them. We cannot stay in the city as it’s an additional expenditure, so we keep travelling to and from Villupuram to see if we can get any assistance from the state government,” she said.

Padmini Chennapragada, a disability sport researcher, said deaf sportspersons are often treated like they do not matter and that their achievements are often overlooked since they lack visible disabilities.