Councillors concerned over Chennai corporation officials skipping panel meetings

CHENNAI: During the corporation council meeting held on Thursday, councillors, especially standing committee members, raised concern over the absence of corporation officials at every committee meeting in the recent months which are usually held before council session.

Ward 104 councillor T V Shemmozhi (DMK) said no corporation official showed any interest in attending these meetings. He said at least officials from the department concerned should participate since these meetings finalise the proposals to be tabled at the council.

“Although the chief engineer attends some of the meetings, the GCC commissioner often asks him to skip the meetings, prioritising other works,” he said, proposing to schedule meetings on Tuesdays if it would ensure the participation of corporation officials.

Standing committee (works) chairman N Chitrarasu stressed the need for senior officials to attend the meetings. His concerns were echoed by other standing committee chairman. GCC Deputy Mayor M Magesh Kumaar said the 15-member standing committee meets regularly to address public concerns, but without officials, the meetings are futile. He said that going forward, subjects will be held back from being tabled at the council until officials attend the meeting. GCC Mayor R Priya also urged officials to participate in standing committee.

Earlier in last month’s council meeting, Ward 4 Councillor R Jayaraman had raised difficulties in having discussions with GCC Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran. He said that when he approached the commissioner regarding an issue, he was allegedly told to get out and not waste his time.