Traffic diversion on Chennai ECR ahead of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar's visit

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police and Tambaram commissionerate have announced traffic diversion on ECR on Friday for the visit of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar to National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities (NIEPMD) in Kanathur.

Vehicles coming from Sholinganallur to Akkarai will be diverted at Sholinganallur junction through OMR to reach their destination. Those coming from Mahabalipuram on ECR will be diverted at Kovalam junction – Kelambakkam to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Thiruporur on OMR will be diverted at Kelambakkam junction to reach their destination. Further, vehicles going to the airport can use OMR and Vandalur Kelambakkam Road/ GST.

To ensure smooth traffic flow within and around the Tambaram city limits, all heavy vehicles will be restricted entering OMR, ECR and 200 Feet Radial Road between 2 pm and 11:30 pm, police said. Chennai police said all commercial vehicles will be restricted from using the Airport-ECR route from 2 pm to 10pm.