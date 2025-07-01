Sanitary staff strength in schools to be cut in Chennai

CHENNAI: The corporation adopted a resolution to reduce the number of sanitary staff in corporation schools, by bringing down the existing ratio of one sweeper for every 200 students to one for every 300. The resolution cited financial constraints as the primary reason.

The resolution said that following widespread concerns about the shortage of sanitation staff in schools, the corporation, in 2024-25, had deployed one sweeper per 200 students apart from one sanitary worker per 10 toilets.

This arrangement resulted in the appointment of a total 1,822 workers through the National Urban Livelihoods Mission and SHGs, across 417 corporation schools, one community college, one vocational training centre, and 92 government schools, totalling to 511 educational institutions. These workers have been receiving Rs 753 per day since a wage revision from April 2024.

However, under the revised deployment norms, the number of sanitation workers will now be reduced to 1,538, while the wage remains unchanged.

The revision drew criticism from CPIM councillor B Vimala, who said the move would lead to compromised sanitary conditions in schools. She told TNIE that the GCC should deploy one sweeper per 150 students.