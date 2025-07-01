Three arrested for kidnap, man rescued in Puducherry

CHENNAI: Three persons were arrested from Puducherry on Sunday for kidnapping Stephen, a consultant from Chennai, for allegedly cheating one of them.

According to police, Stephen allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from retired army man Prem Anand (41) of Thiruvanmiyur promising him a customs job.

On June 26, Stephen called his wife from Puducherry, asking her to make him an online transfer of Rs 1 lakh. However, the woman grew anxious when Stephen did not return home and complained to the police.

A man missing case was filed at Muthialpet police station.

Police tracked the suspects to Puducherry, rescued Stephen and arrested three persons. Inquiries revealed that Prem Anand, along with his friends Sathyaraj (38) and Murugan (40) of Puducherry, had abducted Stephen, brought him to Puducherry and threatened him to recover the cash. A car used for the crime was seized.

The arrested persons were remanded on Sunday. Search is on to nab more persons involved.

Man held for lewd behaviour on train

Chennai: A 41-year-old man was arrested by the GRP on Sunday for behaving inappropriately with women passengers on an MRTS train. The accused, D Azhagar Raja, got into an MRTS train in an inebriated state on Saturday evening and behaved in an lewd manner in front of women passengers. ENS