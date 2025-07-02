Father and two sons suspected to have died of Asphyxiation from generator fumes in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 57-year-old man and his two teenage sons were found dead in their house at Puzhal on Wednesday morning. The police suspect that they could have been asphyxiated to death after inhaling smoke from a generator in the room while asleep. Further probe is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the Puzhal police, the deceased are Selvaraj, who runs a lorry transport service, his two sons, Suman Raj (15) and Gokul Raj (13). The two of them are students at a nearby private school.

The three went to sleep in a separate portion of the house while Selvaraj’s wife and daughter slept in another portion of the house. Both these portions can be accessed only through separate entrances, the police said.

Since there was a power cut on Tuesday night, police suspect Selvaraj of having turned on a diesel-run generator inside the room in which they sleep.

“Since there was no proper ventilation, they must have asphyxiated to death from the generator’s smoke. There are no external injuries on their bodies,” a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday morning, Selvaraj’s wife knocked on the door several times, but there was no answer. She peeked in through a window and found the three lying unconscious, frothing at the mouth. She alerted the police, who broke open the door and took them to Government Stanley Hospital, where they were declared dead. The bodies were sent for postmortem.