Light to moderate rain in Chennai till July 8

CHENNAI: In what may come as a much needed respite from hot weather, Chennai and its surrounding areas are likely to receive light to moderate rains, especially during evening hours, for next one week.

On Wednesday, some parts of the city received the first of these evening showers that lasted for around half an hour. The day time temperature will be around normal 36-37 degree Celsius. These rains are not monsoon-driven, but triggered by local factors and convective processes.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said there will be short spells of rain likely in the evenings/nights for the next 10 days. However, not all places in the city may get rain. Other areas such as Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Tirupattur are likely to get isolated rainfall.