Chennai

Woman councillor hacked to death by husband in Chennai suburb

S Gomathi, a Thirunindravur municipal councillor, was attacked near her home; the couple had been married for ten years.
The deceased S Gomathi (38) had contested as an independent and won in the civic body election.
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: A woman councillor of the Thirunindravur municipal corporation in the western suburb of Chennai was allegedly hacked to death by her husband due to personal reasons, police said on Friday.

Her husband Stephen Raj inflicted grievous cut injuries on her near their house in Periyar Colony, Thiruninravur, on Thursday night.

Leaving her dead in a pool of blood, Raj surrendered before the police.

Further investigation is on.

The couple had been married for about ten years, police said.

Both were members of the VCK party.

