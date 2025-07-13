Dairy official suicide: Chennai Police Commissioner faults DCP for ordering investigation

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police commissioner A Arun on Saturday acknowledged that Kolathur range DCP Pandiarajan was at fault in the Naveen Bollineni case for ordering an inquiry into the complaint despite standing orders that frauds over Rs 1 crore should be probed only by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Addressing a press meet on Saturday, Arun said investigations as on date proved that he had died by suicide based on scientific analyses.

Bollineni’s body was found in Puzhal on Wednesday a few days after he was alleged to have swindled Rs 40 crore from Thirumala Dairy, where he worked as a treasury manager. The firm had filed a complaint with the GCP headquarters and the local police station on June 24 with the CCB initiating a preliminary inquiry.

Pandiarajan will face departmental enquiry for this transgression, Arun said. However, there is no proof so far of Bollineni having been interrogated or threatened by the DCP, Arun added. “If he is found to have personally questioned Bollineni, we will initiate a departmental inquiry,” Arun said. One police inspector has already been transferred to vacancy reserve without any post for trying to reach the victim independently, despite clear orders issued to all subordinate officers not to interfere in civil and financial disputes without approval.

Before allegedly killing himself, Bollineni sent an email to his sister and officials of his former company informing them of his suicide plan and named two employees of the firm who were responsible for him taking the step. The cops later discovered the body at a hut in Puzhal.

Responding to queries, Arun said that they will register an abetment to suicide case based on Bollineni’s letter and probe all parties involved.

The commissioner was also questioned about alleged foul play in the death - for example, the absence of a chair in the hut where Bollineni had killed himself. To this, Arun said that a cement bag was present. He also dismissed allegations of political pressure in the case.