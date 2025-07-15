Blow off some ‘Steam’ with this cosy game

In the game, Hello Kitty and friends crash land on an abandoned island, which seems to have largely been an amusement park. Your character (which can be customised — I made mine look like my cat), is kind of the binding force that fixes the issues with this island. I deliver lost luggage, distribute fruits, cakes, and smoothies, and craft a whole lot of items.

The quests are all fairly basic — they involve finding or fetching items and delivering them to the right people. The most effort that you’d have to put in is in searching for the items. This task is also guided very helpfully by a hovering light. So what’s the incentive to keep going in the game, if things don’t get any more complex than this? I believe there are three reasons. First, completing a quest more than amply rewards my little cat character. I get a lot more out of it than the effort I put into it. Second, I love the cute animations that come up when I gift my friends, specifically when the friend level increases. Incredibly satisfying. Third, and most importantly, is this: I truly believe that inside all of us, there lives a prehistoric human who loves hunting and gathering. This game allows for stress-free and unlimited hunting and gathering. Unlike most games that have persistent worlds and limited resources, Island Adventure constantly rewards us for exploration. There’s always a bug to trap, a fish to catch, as well as endless sand dollars, fruits, and precious minerals to pick up.

The game was originally released as an Apple Arcade exclusive, and I totally understand why. It’s best played on a handheld device. It’s the sort of game you can just pick up and play for a few minutes every day. It releases new quests every day and every week. There’s also a multiplayer/cooperative element to the game, which I haven’t really explored yet. I played it on my portable ROG Ally, as the Steam version of the game is compatible with a controller.

The game is currently available for the PC, Nintendo Switch, iPad, and iOS.