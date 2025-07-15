Protest after boy suffers fracture in ‘stone attack’

CHENNAI: Residents of TNUHDB tenements at TT Block, Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, staged a protest on Monday demanding immediate safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, proper functional lifts and the establishment of a police booth, following a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old boy at the tenement.
On July 10, Gokul B, a Class 7 student, sustained a back skull fracture and a conjunctival hemorrhage in his right eye after being allegedly struck by a brick while playing near the tenement’s ground floor around 7 pm. He was treated at the Intensive Care Unit at Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital and was moved to general ward only on Monday. A doctor from the hospital said the boy’s recovery may take another two weeks.
According to his family, Gokul was sitting on a compound wall when some miscreants threw a brick from an upper floor, hitting him on the head, leaving him unconscious. However, DCP K Muthukumar said the boy fell from the wall himself and denied that any object was thrown. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the 13-floor building having around 480 families, residents said it is difficult to believe that the boy might have sustained the injury himself. Lakshmi S (33), Gokul’s aunt, said she saw the brick that had been thrown lying in pieces.
The incident triggered outrage among residents, who said such issues persisted ever since they were relocated here in 2022. Several vacant units on the 13th floor are often misused for drugs or alcohol abuse, leading to unsafe conditions, they alleged. Liquor bottles and stones have reportedly been thrown from top floors many times.
“We’ve been demanding CCTV cameras in and out of all six lifts and staircases, proper lift maintenance, establishment of police booths within tenement premises, and security for over two years” said K P Anand, a resident. B Sugumar, another resident said, “We lack both safety and basic infrastructure. The anganwadis are shut, the promised park and gym never got built, and only four of the six lifts work. Repairs happen only when the media highlights our plight,” he said.
TNUHDB Executive Engineer D Elamparithi said CCTV cameras will be installed within 15 days inside the lifts. It can, however, be noted TNUHDB officials had assured 10 months ago that the cameras would be installed soon when TNIE published an article on frequent malfunctioning of lifts.
Elamparithi said the 13th-floor access will be restricted with only one gateway to be left open and key will remain with the police until families are allotted the flats there. He also said a police booth will be established and assured to address other issues in a phased manner.