Protest after boy suffers fracture in ‘stone attack’

CHENNAI: Residents of TNUHDB tenements at TT Block, Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, staged a protest on Monday demanding immediate safety measures, including the installation of CCTV cameras, proper functional lifts and the establishment of a police booth, following a tragic incident involving a 12-year-old boy at the tenement.

On July 10, Gokul B, a Class 7 student, sustained a back skull fracture and a conjunctival hemorrhage in his right eye after being allegedly struck by a brick while playing near the tenement’s ground floor around 7 pm. He was treated at the Intensive Care Unit at Stanley Government Medical College and Hospital and was moved to general ward only on Monday. A doctor from the hospital said the boy’s recovery may take another two weeks.

According to his family, Gokul was sitting on a compound wall when some miscreants threw a brick from an upper floor, hitting him on the head, leaving him unconscious. However, DCP K Muthukumar said the boy fell from the wall himself and denied that any object was thrown. Due to the absence of CCTV cameras in the 13-floor building having around 480 families, residents said it is difficult to believe that the boy might have sustained the injury himself. Lakshmi S (33), Gokul’s aunt, said she saw the brick that had been thrown lying in pieces.