Chennai may get heavy rain, orange alert for two districts

CHENNAI: Parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, may receive heavy rains in the next few days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). An orange alert has been issued for Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts for three days: July 17, 18 and 19.

The RMC has warned of possible heavy to very heavy rain over the ghat areas of Coimbatore and Nilgiris, along with heavy rain over isolated parts of Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Villupuram, on Thursday.

While the orange alert has been issued for till July 19, heavy to very heavy rain in parts of Coimbatore and Nilgiris may continue on till July 21. Parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Theni, Tenkasi and Ranipet may also witness heavy rainfall on Friday. Theni and Tenkasi alone may continue to receive heavy rain for two more days on the weekend, July 19 and 20.

As per the local forecast for Chennai, thunderstorms and lightning with moderate rain is said to be likely in some areas on Wednesday.

The rains may be brought on by light to moderate westerlies/southwesterlies in the lower tropospheric levels. The maximum temperature is likely to be above normal by 2°C-3°C in isolated pockets in the state on Wednesday and Thursday, the RMC said.