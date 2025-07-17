Pablo Picasso to MF Husain: Gifting the recipe of art

Think art and the vision that instantly conjures up in one’s mind would be of a canvas in a gilded frame, pronouncing its snobbery and pride from under the glare of the soft lights of a sanitised gallery. This may be true in most cases, for art does have its own settings. But there have been surprises that have broken this stereotype, time and again.

Imagine walking into a bustling eatery in the bylanes of a small Indian town and encountering the artworks of the country’s most famous artist. When MF Husain visited Kochi as a brand ambassador for Kerala Tourism, he often chose to eat his meals at Kayees, a popular biryani joint in Mattancherry. On the day of his first visit, he drew the leg of a goat on a piece of paper while sitting on the bench, to indicate to the puzzled waiter that he wanted a leg piece in his curry. He went on to complete the sketch of a goat and handed it over to the restaurant. He also presented a drawing of a camel as a parting gift, and today, the humble hotel proudly displays these invaluable gestures on its crowded walls.

Another unusual place that features a painting by the iconic artist is the Lucky Tea Stall in Ahmedabad, renowned for its unusual location. The owner who purchased the land did so without realising that it was a cemetery. The knowledge did not prove to be a deterrent, and he went ahead with his plans, placing tables for customers amid the graves and coffins. The morbid surroundings soon became its unique feature, as well as its chai and maska bun. Husain was enamoured by the ambience and in 1994, gifted his painting to the owner, which still adorns its walls, adding its own charm to the ‘dine with the dead’ environment.