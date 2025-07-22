Madras HC quashes order denying approval of appointment of faculty in Loyola

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has quashed an order of the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education (RJD) of the Higher Education Department denying approval for appointment of 19 assistant professors to Loyola College in Chennai. The RJD rejected the proposals for appointment on January 27, citing non-furnishing of details such as vacancy positions, resolutions of the college committee.

Justice C Kumarappan, citing a division bench order, noted that the state’s regulatory powers in minority colleges are restricted to prescription of qualification which cannot extend to the methodology of the recruitment and constitution of the selection committee.

“Therefore, the reason assigned for rejection by itself cannot be a ground to renege the proposal (for appointment),” the judge said in the recent order.

He held that the “reasons are unreasonable” and the proposals were “unreasonably rejected.”

Quashing the rejection order, the judge directed the RJD to grant approval to the proposals for appointment within three months. Senior counsel Isaac Mohanlal, appearing for the college, had submitted that the institution has got a total sanctioned post of 149 teaching staff and 59 non-teaching staff and so, it has every right to fill the sanctioned posts with their qualification approved from the University of Madras.

He also stated that the institution is a minority institution and the reason assigned for rejection was bad in law.