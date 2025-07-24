Goals beyond the goalpost
In Thoothoor, Kanniyakumari district, the weekends begin with football. As dawn breaks, the beach sheds its stillness and fills with colour and sound — a scatter of jerseys, scraped knees, and goals slicing through the salty air. “Here, if you walk around on a Saturday or Sunday, you’ll see matches happening everywhere,” says Edwinraj Thomas, head coach of Tamil Nadu State Football Team. “Even on a weekday evening, by 4.30 pm, you’ll find kids already on the field.”
Once played casually like street cricket, football in Thoothoor has now evolved into much more, thanks to the Coastal League initiated by the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC). “Earlier it was just like playing cricket in the streets, for fun. Now they are wearing jerseys, their names are being announced, goals are being recorded, it’s a big thing for the kids,” shares Edwinraj.
The league’s structure and promise have brought discipline to the game. Children, some as young as seven, now train regularly, eyes set on more than just local glory. “They know there’s a league. And if they perform well, there’s a chance to go to the RFYC residential academy in Mumbai, they’re starting to dream big.”
RFYC has modelled this initiative after its successful Naupang League in Mizoram. “I’ve seen the RFYC Naupang League in Mizoram — it’s huge there. So when I heard they were starting something like that in our village, I was excited,” shares Edwinraj.
This excitement is palpable across the village. The approach is structured and inclusive of all genders. “This isn’t just a small event. Coaches are coming here with a plan, they’re analysing players and even calling some of them for trials,” says Edwinraj.
It’s not just the kids who are changing. The coach says, “We’re seeing a shift; now parents are asking about practice schedules, diet, and shoes. Earlier, football was just a pastime. Now it’s serious.”
But for many outside Thoothoor, the process of joining or understanding the league remains a mystery. “People who don’t know about the Coastal League or RFYC often ask us: What is this all about? Why is it different? How do we get our kids involved?,” he says. So Edwinraj walks them through the process. “We explain how to apply, how to register a team, how to prepare for the matches, and so on.” The first step is to form a team or club and officially register through the league system. “So far, 14 teams have played in the league. And more teams are asking how to join.”
Each team submits a registration form that includes player details. “Each age category (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13) has a minimum and maximum number of players. Only if the team fulfils that, they can register.”
RFYC has appointed a regional manager to ensure smooth coordination. Teams can register across age groups, but each squad must be separately built. He says, “A team can register across categories — say U-7 to U-13. That means they need four separate squads. We guide them on how to prepare for each.”
Edwinraj plays a hands-on role in this. “I support several teams through the process — from paperwork to player selection, I’m available to help.” What sets RFYC apart is not just the organisation but its holistic outlook. He explains, “This isn’t just about winning trophies. It’s about how well you perform, your discipline, your consistency — they look at all of that before taking a child to the next level.”
Edwinraj, juggles a full-time IT job with his passion for sport. He doesn’t take any money for his efforts. “I’m doing it because I want to see children from here reach places we couldn’t even dream of growing up.”
The league has become a symbol of unity. “It’s not just football. We’re building confidence, discipline, and unity. When you bring 200 kids from different villages into one place every weekend, that’s something special,” concludes Edwinraj.