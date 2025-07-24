Goals beyond the goalpost

It’s not just the kids who are changing. The coach says, “We’re seeing a shift; now parents are asking about practice schedules, diet, and shoes. Earlier, football was just a pastime. Now it’s serious.”

But for many outside Thoothoor, the process of joining or understanding the league remains a mystery. “People who don’t know about the Coastal League or RFYC often ask us: What is this all about? Why is it different? How do we get our kids involved?,” he says. So Edwinraj walks them through the process. “We explain how to apply, how to register a team, how to prepare for the matches, and so on.” The first step is to form a team or club and officially register through the league system. “So far, 14 teams have played in the league. And more teams are asking how to join.”

Each team submits a registration form that includes player details. “Each age category (U-7, U-9, U-11, U-13) has a minimum and maximum number of players. Only if the team fulfils that, they can register.”

RFYC has appointed a regional manager to ensure smooth coordination. Teams can register across age groups, but each squad must be separately built. He says, “A team can register across categories — say U-7 to U-13. That means they need four separate squads. We guide them on how to prepare for each.”