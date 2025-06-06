Meth gang busted, Manipuri woman among six arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI: Six people were arrested and 700g of methamphetamine worth around Rs 35 lakh was seized along with a pistol and 15 live rounds during a major anti-drug operation near the IOC-Railway Yard on Wednesday.

The arrests took place following surveillance operations by the RK Nagar police and the anti-narcotics intelligence unit (ANIU), who have been tracking drug movement across the city and suburbs. Based on sustained intelligence inputs, a coordinated team intercepted six individuals behaving suspiciously near the railway yard on Wednesday evening. As their reply to queries were contradictory, a search uncovered the meth and firearm, the police said.

Among the arrested was Meena alias Ameena (46), a native of Moreh, Manipur, who allegedly transported the methamphetamine via train with assistance from her son Aslam. After reaching Chennai, she handed over the drugs to her nephew Abbas Ali (30) of Tondiarpet. Abbas, along with co-accused Mohammed Ali (25) of Tiruvottiyur, Azhar (26) of Chepauk, Riyas Khan (26) from Ramanathapuram, and Parvez Hussain (26) of Selaiyur, sold the substance in Tambaram, Royapuram, Red Hills, and Triplicane for Rs 5,000 per gram, the police said.

The origin of the pistol and the full extent of the interstate drug network are under investigation. All six were produced before a court on Thursday. The operation is part of Chennai Police’s intensified campaign to dismantle synthetic drug networks operating across the state.