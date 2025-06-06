Seven held for illegal sale of painkillers, 3.7K tablets seized

CHENNAI: In three separate cases, the police arrested seven people on charges of possessing large quantities of painkillers meant for illegal sale at Kilpauk, Koyambedu, and Adambakkam on Wednesday.

The police seized 3,652 tablets, including Tapentadol, Tydol, and Nitravet.

At the Kilpauk Medical College grounds, police arrested Sankar Narayanan (28) of Trisulam and Shanmugam (46) of Thiruneermalai with 3,070 Tapentadol tablets, a two-wheeler, two mobile phones, and Rs 500 in cash. Madesh (21) of Avadi and Prakash (24) of Mettukuppam were allegedly caught with 400 Tapentadol tablets from Koyambedu. Investigations revealed Madesh had sourced the drugs from Mumbai by train.

Police arrested Thirumaran (24) and Sakthivel (20) of Adambakkam and Bharath (20) of Velachery from Ramakrishna Nagar in Adambakkam with 182 tablets of Tydol and Nitravet.

Three mobile phones were also seized. Police said two more suspects involved in these cases are absconding.

All seven were produced in court and remanded.