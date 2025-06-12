Neighbour beaten to death by man who urinated outside his house in Tiruvallur

CHENNAI: A man was arrested for allegedly beating his neighbour to death following a quarrel over relieving himself near the victim’s house at Ammaiyarkuppam in Tiruvallur late on Tuesday night.

According to the RK Pet police, Harikrishnan, a resident of the same locality, was taken into custody after he confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that the incident came to light on Wednesday morning when 60-year-old Rajendran was found dead in a pool of blood behind his house by his wife.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the victim had confronted Harikrishnan for urinating near his house, leading to a heated argument. In a fit of rage, Harikrishnan allegedly attacked him with a log, killing him on the spot.

The deceased, who was a local Congress functionary, had been working at a handloom unit in his house along with his wife till midnight. Rajendran had himself stepped out to answer nature’s call when the altercation broke out with Harikrishnan, police said.

His wife, who assumed he would return soon, found his body the next morning and informed the police. Further investigation is underway.