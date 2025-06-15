Greater Chennai Corporation to conduct polls for town vending committees on June 26

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will conduct elections on June 26 to form zone-wise town vending committees to regulate street vending activities in accordance with civic guidelines. The nomination process will commence on Monday and the counting of votes will be held on June 27.

In a review meeting on Friday, GCC commissioner J Kumaragurubaran instructed officials to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the elections. According to an official release, only persons registered in electoral vendors are eligible to contest and each candidate can file nomination from only one zone and division. To contest from a different zone, the candidate will require a proposer and seconder who are registered vendors in that zone.

To cast their votes, vendors must present either the street vendor ID card issued by the city corporation in 2023 or the new chip-enabled card. In the absence of these, valid government-issued ID documents such as Aadhaar, driving licence, bank passbook, family card, or voter ID can be used.

Polling and counting centres will be equipped with essential amenities like drinking water and restrooms. Differently-abled voters will be supported with ramps and wheelchairs. Help desks will be in place to guide voters in identifying their designated polling booths, and CCTV surveillance will be in place. Police have been asked to deploy personnel for security.

The corporation has approved the notification of 150 vending zones and 188 non-vending zones, totalling 338, spread across the 15 administrative zones of the city.