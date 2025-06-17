Kanchi NGO trustee among five arrested for African ivory trade

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs (Seaport) on Saturday seized 1.5 kg of African elephant tusks (ivory) from a building in Irungattukkotai near Sriperumbudur and arrested five including the main trustee of an NGO in Kancheepuram district.

According to sources, the Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch (SIIB) of Chennai Customs got secret information about some persons in Kanchipuram district involved in illicit trade of ivory, which is banned under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Sources said the Customs received a tip-off that P Muthukumar was selling the ivory to a potential buyer on Saturday at a hideout. Based on information, the Customs sleuths landed at the spot and caught the persons red-handed.

The other suspects have been identified as Mohammed Ismayil Mohammed, Shakil Ahmed, NA Azeefullah and Amarnath. They were allegedly the commission agents and middlemen involved in the trade. Muthukumar is a trustee of an NGO which offers courses on tailoring and skill development in the district.

The ivory and the suspects were handed over to Tiruvallur District Forest Officer (DFO) who has registered a case a.

This is the second ivory racket that Chennai Customs busted in the last two months.

In April, a 67-year-old jeweller T Prabhakaran and his son P Diwakar (42) were arrested from KK Nagar for possession and trade of 25 kg of ivory.