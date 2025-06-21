Delivery man held for harassment bid in Chennai

CHENNAI: A delivery executive was arrested on Thursday for entering a woman’s house in Madipakkam under the pretext of charging his phone and allegedly trying to sexually harass her.

The suspect has been identified as Gopinath (28) from Mayiladuthurai district. He was sent in judicial custody. The police said the incident happened on May 13, and they received a sexual harassment complaint from a 27-year-old woman techie.

The woman said the executive assigned to deliver the food she had ordered through an app requested her if he could come into her house to charge his phone.

After she let him in, the man allegedly took advantage of the situation and came into her kitchen offering help. This made her uncomfortable and she asked him to leave immediately.

Enraged by this, the delivery executive spoke in a derogatory manner and also passed lewd comments before leaving.