Beyond call of duty: SI prevents 27-year-old from killing herself in Chennai

CHENNAI: A woman sub-inspector went beyond the call of duty to rescue a 27-year-old woman who was threatening to jump from the fourth floor of an apartment in T Nagar on Monday.

Sources in the Greater Chennai Police said SI Meera Jayaram from the Pondy Bazaar police station rushed to the spot after getting information of a woman trying to jump from the apartment.

After getting to the spot, she got the mobile number of the woman, spoke to her in a calm manner and won her over. Police sources said that the situation was tricky as she had harmed herself and was on the verge of fainting.

After winning her trust, the cop managed to get into her room, calmed her down with a warm embrace and then pulled her back inside the room.

She was later treated at a hospital and is now safe. Meanwhile, Meera’s act has won her appreciation from GCP officials, sources said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, TeleMANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 044 - 24640050)