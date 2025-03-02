Badminton coach hacked to death near tahsildar office in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old badminton coach was hacked to death near the Ambattur tahsildar’s office on Friday evening. The police detained three men, two of whom are 21, in connection with the case.

Preliminary investigations show that it was a case of contract killing, but the motive has not yet been ascertained, sources said. According to police, the deceased — Dinesh Prabhu from Teachers colony — was attacked with weapons by four men waiting near an autorickshaw. He suffered injuries to his head, neck and face, resulting in his death, while the accused fled.

One of the leads the police are looking at is an attack on Dinesh around 15 days ago by a group wherein he was grievously injured. They are also probing an angle of a lover affair gone wrong and the possibilities of his lover’s family members resorting to using a contract killing gang.