Madras HC directs GCC to form town vending committees for all zones

CHENNAI: Pointing out that there are 561 roads and 35,730 streets located in the Greater Chennai Corporation limit, apart from 70 market areas, the Madras High Court has directed the GCC to take action for constituting town vending committee for each of the 15 zones in the city (recently GCC has decided to incraese the number of zones to 20) so that the categorisation of vending and non-vending areas could be fast-tracked.

“The Chennai Corporation shall immediately write to the state to exercise the power under Section 22 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood) Act, 2014 to form 15 Town Vending Committees ie, one each for a Zone for all the 15 Zones in the corporation limit immediately,” a division bench of justices R Suresh Kumar and AD Jagadish Chandira said in a recent order.

The bench also directed the secretary of the municipal administration department to immediately consider and pass orders to constitute such town vending committees as per the request of the GCC. The exercise shall be completed within two months, it stressed.

The bench also directed the GCC to get approval from the government for constituting a grievance redressal committee headed by retired civil judge or judicial magistrate.