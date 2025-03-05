Taking theatre to grassroots

In cities, theatre workshops, drama clubs, and summer camps are aplenty. But in many rural areas, children grow up without ever stepping onto a stage or experiencing the magic of a live performance. Why should access to the arts be a privilege rather than a fundamental part of education? That’s the question The Little Theatre has been trying to answer for years.

Now, in collaboration with the Nagapattinam District Collector’s office, they have taken a significant step forward. Their Performing Arts Course – Level 1 is an initiative designed to introduce theatre to children in rural Tamil Nadu, many of whom have never had access to formal arts training. The response has been overwhelming.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” says Aysha Rau, founder of The Little Theatre. “I’ve always wanted to take theatre beyond Chennai and work with children in rural areas. That was part of our vision from the start.”