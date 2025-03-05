Taking theatre to grassroots

In cities, theatre workshops, drama clubs, and summer camps are aplenty. But in many rural areas, children grow up without ever stepping onto a stage or experiencing the magic of a live performance. Why should access to the arts be a privilege rather than a fundamental part of education? That’s the question The Little Theatre has been trying to answer for years.
Now, in collaboration with the Nagapattinam District Collector’s office, they have taken a significant step forward. Their Performing Arts Course – Level 1 is an initiative designed to introduce theatre to children in rural Tamil Nadu, many of whom have never had access to formal arts training. The response has been overwhelming.
“This is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” says Aysha Rau, founder of The Little Theatre. “I’ve always wanted to take theatre beyond Chennai and work with children in rural areas. That was part of our vision from the start.”
The opportunity came earlier this year from the Nagapattinam District Collector’s office, when collector P Akash, reached out. “The collector is an amazing gentleman,” says Aysha. “He firmly believes, just like I do, that the arts can transform lives.” Akash has been a strong advocate for arts in education, even launching an Art Finance Academy three years ago to support artistic development in the region.
With his encouragement, The Little Theatre proposed a three-day workshop for children, structured as a foundational course rather than a one-off event. “A single day wouldn’t have any real impact,” Aysha explains. “We wanted something deeper — something that would actually stay with these kids.”
From idea to execution
Initially, the plan was to work with 150 students, but to ensure meaningful interaction, the team decided to scale it down. They settled on 79 children, with actor-trainers leading the sessions.
The workshops focused on fundamental theatre techniques — improvisation, voice modulation, movement, and storytelling. Each day, the children applied what they learnt to create small performances, culminating in original skits on the final day.
The programme was not just about theatre — it was about confidence, self-expression, and teamwork. “The children were incredibly excited,” Aysha recalls. “They picked up things so quickly. And what struck me most was how well-behaved they were. They had no hang-ups, no hesitation. Just pure enthusiasm.”
The workshops also introduced the students to hospital clowning, a unique initiative led by The Little Theatre. “We had KK (Krishnakumar) and Shabeer Kallarakkal there, which was a huge deal for the kids,” Aysha says. “They had seen them in films, and suddenly, they were right in front of them, teaching them theatre. That kind of exposure is invaluable.”
While the initial programme lasted just three days (February 25-27), it may only be the beginning. “We’re in talks to expand this into a long-term initiative,” she says. The idea is to conduct multiple levels of workshops, eventually identifying a core group of students who could be trained more intensively. “In the end they want to have 10 children who could be well trained and be part of a full-fledged theatre production,” she adds.
There is also discussion about bringing the children to Chennai for The Little Festival, The Little Theatre’s annual international children’s theatre festival. “But we’re taking it step by step,” Aysha says. “First, we want to see how this project evolves.”
Beyond theatre, Aysha is passionate about early childhood development and hopes to incorporate toddler theatre into future initiatives. “Between ages 0 and 4, a child’s brain is developing at an incredible rate,” she explains. “We focus on nutrition and health, but what about cognitive and creative development? That’s something we need to address.”
Power of theatre
For The Little Theatre, this project is about more than just teaching acting skills. It is about making the arts accessible to every child, regardless of where they live. “If a person grows up with exposure to the arts, their confidence, empathy, and ability to think critically all improve,” Aysha says. “That’s what we need more of in the world today.”
With the success of this pilot programme, The Little Theatre hopes other districts in Tamil Nadu will follow suit. “If more collectors see the value in this, we could take theatre all over rural Tamil Nadu,” Aysha says. “Because at the end of the day, the arts aren’t just for entertainment — they’re essential to shaping well-rounded human beings.”