60-bed women police barracks inaugurated

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police marked International Women’s Day by inaugurating a 60-bed women police barracks on Saturday with commissioner A Arun, his wife B Yamuna Devi IRS, additional chief secretaries Supriya Sahu, P Amutha and DGP Seema Agarwal participating in the event.

The barracks — featuring 30 rooms, air-conditioning facilities and bathrooms — in Pudupet can be used by women cops for up to 45 days when they are in the city for official work or are transferred here. CBI joint director Vidya Jayant Kulkarni, additional commissioners Kapilkumar C Saratkar, N Kannan and A Radhika also participated in the event.