Special committee likely to address unregulated parking, encroachments on Velachery 100ft Road

CHENNAI: A special committee may be formed to tackle the traffic congestion on Velachery 100ft road, brought on by unregulated parking and roadside vendors eating into the footpaths and the carriageway.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP), in coordination with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), will study encroachments and implement necessary measures to streamline traffic flow, police sources said.

Velachery 100ft Road, a crucial link between Velachery Main Road and Vijayanagar Junction, has become a major bottleneck, especially in the evenings. With multiple rows of parked vehicles occupying the road and roadside eateries drawing large crowds, commuters and pedestrians struggle to navigate the stretch.

Geetha Ganesh, secretary of AGS Colony Residents’ Welfare Association, said that the issue was recurring. “Whenever we complain, authorities regulate parking for a few days, but the situation returns to chaos soon after,” she said.

Rajamma, a licensed flower vendor who has been in the area for over 35 years, pointed out how commercial establishments without dedicated parking have worsened the problem.

“Pushcarts have increased since the pandemic, and businesses like eateries and gyms rely on the road for parking. Wrong-side driving has also led to accidents,” she said.