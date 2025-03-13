Deputy CM Udhayanidhi cutout crashes on auto, driver unhurt

CHENNAI: A 20-foot-tall cutout of Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin placed near the Tiruvallur collector’s office fell on an autorickshaw on Tuesday.

The cutout was placed by DMK workers ahead of the event scheduled at Thirupachur near Tiruvallur on Wednesday, in which Chief Minister MK Stalin took part.

Police said the cutout got dislodged owing to rain and wind on Tuesday afternoon. The driver who was inside the vehicle escaped unhurt, they added. Several flags that were placed along the median of the road also fell onto the road due to winds.

When TNIE checked with the Tiruvallur district police, they said that no case was registered against the person who erected the cutout or flags. The incident met with severe criticism on social media, with several people sharing clips of the Udhayanidhi speaking against the culture of cutouts in 2019.